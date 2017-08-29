Aeolian Islands Day Trip from Taormina

Leave central Taormina by air-conditioned coach and relax on the 1-hour journey north to the Port of Milazzo, just west of Messina. Swap your mode of transport for a motorboat and speed through the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Your destination is Lipari, the largest island in the stunning Aeolian Archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Before docking at Lipari port, hear about pumice production on the island from your host. Most of the Aeolian Islands are volcanic and covered in the pumice stone of ancient eruptions.Step onto dry land and enjoy some free time to sightsee at leisure. Stretch your legs on a stroll around Lipari’s sleepily idyllic Old Town, or perhaps visit Lipari Archeological Museum (own expense). The exhibition space documents life in the Aeolian Islands from prehistoric to classical, and contains interesting displays about the local volcanoes and marine wildlife, too.Enjoy lunch (own expense), and then meet your host to travel by motorboat to the nearby island of Vulcano. Diverting attention away from its smouldering volcanoes – there are three on the island – Vulcano’s star attractions are its mud baths. Perhaps use your time on the island to relax at one of the mud baths, or take a dip in the warm seas and simply bask on the beach.On the way back to Sicily by motorboat, cruise around the island’s coastline, seeing the interesting Grotta del Cavallo (horse cave) and faraglioni rocks jutting out of the turquoise sea. Hop back on board your coach at the Port of Milazzo, and then travel south to Taormina, finishing back at the start point.