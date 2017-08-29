Welcome to Vulcano
Vulcano's most obvious attractions – climbing the crater, strolling over to the mud baths and the black beaches at Porto di Ponente – are easily managed on a day trip from Lipari. Visitors who linger and explore beyond touristy Porto di Levante will discover a whole different island, swimming off Gelso's volcanic beaches, kayaking the wild coast or enjoying the rural tranquillity of the central plateau, filled with vegetable gardens, birdsong and a surprising amount of greenery.
Aeolian Islands Day Trip from Taormina
Leave central Taormina by air-conditioned coach and relax on the 1-hour journey north to the Port of Milazzo, just west of Messina. Swap your mode of transport for a motorboat and speed through the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Your destination is Lipari, the largest island in the stunning Aeolian Archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Before docking at Lipari port, hear about pumice production on the island from your host. Most of the Aeolian Islands are volcanic and covered in the pumice stone of ancient eruptions.Step onto dry land and enjoy some free time to sightsee at leisure. Stretch your legs on a stroll around Lipari’s sleepily idyllic Old Town, or perhaps visit Lipari Archeological Museum (own expense). The exhibition space documents life in the Aeolian Islands from prehistoric to classical, and contains interesting displays about the local volcanoes and marine wildlife, too.Enjoy lunch (own expense), and then meet your host to travel by motorboat to the nearby island of Vulcano. Diverting attention away from its smouldering volcanoes – there are three on the island – Vulcano’s star attractions are its mud baths. Perhaps use your time on the island to relax at one of the mud baths, or take a dip in the warm seas and simply bask on the beach.On the way back to Sicily by motorboat, cruise around the island’s coastline, seeing the interesting Grotta del Cavallo (horse cave) and faraglioni rocks jutting out of the turquoise sea. Hop back on board your coach at the Port of Milazzo, and then travel south to Taormina, finishing back at the start point.
Aeolian Islands Day Tour: Lipari and Vulcano from Cefalù
Your adventurous day exploring Sicily’s volcanic archipelago begins with a pickup at your Cefalù-area hotel. You’ll be transported via a comfortable, air-conditioned coach to the port of Milazzo. At Milazzo, board a yacht and head to the island of Lipari, the largest in the Aeolian archipelago. After you arrive in the port, head off on a guided tour of the island's archaeological sites, after which you’ll have time to yourself to explore Lipari Town. Go for a shopping excursion, or sit down for a fresh, Mediterranean lunch. The next stop on the tour is the neighboring (and appropriately named) island of Vulcano, which, with its crater and thermal activity, is a memorable destination. Take advantage of its geological activity and enjoy a mud bath and a paddle in its thermal waters. On the way back to Milazzo, take the opportunity to admire the views from the yacht; you’ll pass beautiful grottos, rock formations, and natural pools as you go. Once you arrive at the port of Milazzo, board a bus back to Cefalù, where you’ll be returned directly to your hotel in the late afternoon.
Full-Day Aeolian Islands Tour from Taormina: Lipari and Vulcan
Departure to Milazzo early in the morning, boarding and departure for Lipari. The first stop is at the port Marina Lunga. In Lipari you will have time at disposal to visit the archaeological zone (optional) or the old town centre, and/or go to the beach. Around midday departure from the harbour of Lipari and circumnavigation of the island admiring enchanting bays and steep cliffs, with a large variety of colours. Arrival at Vulcano and visit of the ancient Grotte dell'Allume, time at disposal for lunch (optional), to visit the mud baths and thermal waters for which the island is famous. In the afternoon departure for the course of Mito where you can admire "I Faraglioni", "lo Scoglio delle Sirene", "la Piscina di Venere" and " la Grotta del Cavallo". Arrival at the port of Milazzo and return to Taormina around 7.30.
Lipari and Vulcano daily boat tour
Departure 10am from Marina corta, Lipari Return 6pm to Marina corta, Lipari (About 8 hours) A precious mahogany wooden boat, romantic and elegant, will lead You to discover every sea caves, beaches, cliffs, grottos, bays; 8.50 meters long and 2.50 meters large,it has a spacious sunbathing cushions bow and a convivial and shaded table stern,maxiumum 8 guests plus the captain, Silvestro , an experienced skipper and a great fisherman. Beach towels, cushions, life jackets, snorkeling kits, games, magazines and books available on board. Seasonal fruits, still-sparkling water and sicilian white wine included. Elegance, kindess and privacy for your special day with us around the Aeolian archipelago. "You will rest lulled by the sea, kissed by the sun..."
Sicily's Volcanoes Helicopter Tour from Taormina
Take this flight and discover Sicily’s volcanoes: Etna, Stromboli, and Vulcano. You will be picked up from Taormina and your first flight will be over the top of Italy’s highest volcano, Etna. After that you will continue on to admire the Aeolian Islands from the air, all the result of volcanic activity as seen in Stromboli which is in an almost continuous state of eruption. During the flight you will have the chance to have an amazing long distance overview of Lipari, Panarea and Salina. Due to their natural beauty and continue volcanic activity, the Aeolian Islands are listed by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.
Etna, Taormina and Aeolian Islands Helicopter Tour
Take this flight and discover Sicily’s volcanoes: Etna, Stromboli, and Vulcano. You will be picked up from Taormina and your first flight will be over the top of Italy’s highest volcano, Etna. After that you will continue on to admire the Aeolian Islands from the air, all the result of volcanic activity as seen in Stromboli which is in an almost continuous state of eruption. Once you get to Panarea, you will visit this lovely island and have lunch in a traditional local restaurant or in a charming five star hotel overlooking the Islands. You will also be offered the opportunity to hire a boat and discover the beautiful shore of the island. Along the flight, have a chance to see Taormina, Tindari's cathedral, Lipari and Panarea. Due to their natural beauty and continuing volcanic activity, the Aeolian Islands are listed by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.