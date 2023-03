The small Museo dei Pupi chronicles the history of Sicilian puppetry, with a particular focus on the role local puppeteers Alfredo and Saro Vaccaro played in its rebirth in the 1970s. Artefacts include a range of handcrafted pupi (puppets), as well as examples of set design. A cumulative ticket (adult/reduced €10.50/6) is available and includes admission to a Sicilian puppet show.