The Palazzo Municipale or Palazzo Senatoriale was built in 1629 by the Spanish architect Juan Vermexio, who was nicknamed 'Il Lucertolone' or 'the lizard'. On the left corner of the cornice is the architect's signature: a small lizard carved into a stone. Excavations beneath the building (now serving as city hall) have uncovered the remains of an Ionic temple, better known as the 'couch of Artemis', to whom Ortygia was dedicated.