Galleria Regionale di Palazzo Bellomo

Housed in a 13th-century Catalan-Gothic palace, this art museum's eclectic collection ranges from early Byzantine and Norman stonework to 19th-century Caltagirone ceramics. In between there's a good range of medieval sculpture, as well as medieval, Renaissance and baroque religious paintings. Among the latter is Annunciation (1474), executed by Sicily's greatest 15th-century artist, Antonella da Messina. The museum also claims a couple of storybook 18th-century Sicilian carriages.

The museum's cumulative ticket (adult/reduced €13.50/7) includes admission to the Parco Archeologico della Neapolis and is valid for three days.