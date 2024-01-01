Museo Civico Antonio Collisani

Tyrrhenian Coast

Focusing on the archaeology and geology of the Madonie, this small museum has an impressive display of fossils found in the area and is worth a short visit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View of coastline and town of Cefalu, Sicily, Italy

    Duomo di Cefalù

    16.52 MILES

    Cefalù's cathedral is one of the jewels in Sicily's Arab-Norman crown, only equalled in magnificence by the Cattedrale di Monreale and Palermo's Cappella…

  • Spiaggia di Cefalù

    Spiaggia di Cefalù

    16.31 MILES

    Cefalù's crescent-shaped beach is one of the most popular along the whole Sicilian coast. In summer it is packed, so be sure to arrive early to get a good…

  • Caccamo Town

    Castello di Caccamo

    25.18 MILES

    Originally constructed by the Normans in the 11th century, Caccamo's clifftop castle is one of the most dramatically sited in all of Sicily. Beyond the…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    19.54 MILES

    The Duomo is the most impressive of the historic buildings that line Via Roma, Enna's showpiece street. Built over 200 years after the original Gothic…

  • Castello dei Ventimiglia

    Castello dei Ventimiglia

    8.8 MILES

    Originally known as the Castello del Buon Aere (Castle of Good Air), the enormous castle that soars above Castelbuono's golden patchwork of houses gave…

  • Museo Mandralisca

    Museo Mandralisca

    16.52 MILES

    This small, privately owned museum showcases a collection amassed by parliamentarian, archaeologist and natural-history buff, Baron Mandralisca (1809–64)…

  • Museo Targa Florio

    Museo Targa Florio

    11.58 MILES

    This unique little museum displays photographs and memorabilia documenting the Targa Florio, the world's oldest sports-car racing event. Established by…

View more attractions

Nearby Tyrrhenian Coast attractions

1. Chiesa di San Francesco

0.02 MILES

Dating to 1484 but largely made over in the 17th century, this church is one of the major landmarks along Petralia Sottana's main street. The interior is…

3. Chiesa Madre

0.11 MILES

Petralia Sottana's 17th-century 'mother church,' also known as Chiesa Maria Santissima Assunta, dominates the square at the north end of Corso Paolo…

4. Chiesa Santi Pietro e Paolo

1.03 MILES

The town's cathedral, located on Piazza del Duomo, off Piazza dei Quattro Cannoli, was consecrated in 1497 and has an elegant 18th-century portico and a…

5. Chiesa di Santa Maria di Loreto

1.23 MILES

The most beautiful of Petralia Soprana's many churches is the 18th-century Chiesa di Santa Maria di Loreto, at the end of Via Loreto, off the main square,…

