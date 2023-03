The most beautiful of Petralia Soprana's many churches is the 18th-century Chiesa di Santa Maria di Loreto, at the end of Via Loreto, off the main square, Piazza del Popolo (follow the signs to Da Salvatore). Inside is an altarpiece by Gagini and a Madonna by Giacomo Mancini. To the right of the church through an arch is the U Castru belvedere, with views across the valley and to Etna on a clear day.