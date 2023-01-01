A reconstruction of a 13th-century church destroyed by a landslide in 1757, the current Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore made its debut in 1767. Highlights include a holy water font from the late 16th century and, at the back of the chancel, a magnificent marble polyptych (1512) by the Sicilian Renaissance sculptor Antonello Gagini. In the chapel to the left are two beautifully carved wooden altar frontals from the 18th century.

From the terrace the ruins of a Norman castle are visible on a rocky crag above the town.