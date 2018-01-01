Welcome to Enna
The town of Enna is split in two: the hilltop historic centre, Enna Alta, and the modern town, Enna Bassa, below. Everything of interest is up in Enna Alta.
Top experiences in Enna
Enna activities
Simeto River Mountain Bike Tour
Mountain bike lovers, are you ready to zoom around the trails and dirt roads that run along the Simeto, the most important river of Sicily? The Simeto, approximately 110 km long, is the natural habitat of hundreds of marine and land species and has as its backdrop the picturesque landscape of Mount Etna. You can choose between 2 different trails. Half Day Bike Tour Trail length: approximately 20 km. Elevation: almost nothing. You will be on the discovery of the Simeto river, following its bank by mountain bike. The largest of the Sicilian rivers, it has a catchment area of 4000 square kilometres, including the provinces of Catania, Enna and Messina. A tour for everyone, since it is almost completely flat, making it also suitable for families. Full Day Bike Tour Trail length: approximately 65 km. Elevation: 400 m. On this more challenging trail you will climb the embankment of the Simeto river, on a simple dirt road that will take you from the hills to the castle of Baroness Poira, now ruins, located near Pietra Lunga, where you will stop for a picnic lunch. After the packed lunch you will set off on a typical mule trail, characterized by cobblestones and slabs reminiscent of the Dolomites, before finishing back on the banks of the river. Pick-up: from your accommodation in Catania or the neighbouring municipalities. The pick-up takes place at 8:30. The return is expected for 13:30 for the half day tour. For the full day tour 5:30 in the afternoon. Mountain bike rental, helmet and backpack: included. This is a private tour: you may choose to customise the tracks with your guide, according to your needs and wishes.
Full-Day Agrigento Round Trip Tour from Palermo
Get picked up at your Palermo hotel or another location in central Palermo to begin this day trip. The first stop is Agrigento.Agrigento became one of the most important cities in the Mediterranean area and its relevance is proved by the remains in the magnificent Valley of Temples. The site boundary includes the entire territory of the ancient city, the extramural area of the necropolis, the remains of the residential area of Hellenistic and Roman Agrigento, the network of underground aqueducts, and a wide portion of land where there are still unexcavated archaeological structures.One of the most surprising fact about Agrigento is that the ancient city was more extensive than the new one. In the center of town is the famous Via Atenea where shops, trattorias, and restaurants are lined up.Travel next to the beautiful village of Enna. It is known as the 'Province of Lakes,' the only Sicilian Province without an outlet to the sea. Instead, it possesses the greatest number of ponds and lakes.Remains of ancient reigns are scattered throughout the territory, and in exploring the area you will easily recognize the passage of the Normans, Swabians and Aragonese through architecture and other signs. Architecture also reveals the expansion of the Baroque from the eastern coast to the interior. This area is also full of typical dishes that you can't resist!Your trip will end with a bang visiting Piazza Armerina to see an ancient Roman villa with its magnificent mosaics. They depict scenes from daily life in ancient Rome.The remains of another village, Sofiana (the ancient Proedium Philosophianum), have been discovered about 6 kilometers south of the villa. This discovery includes baths, as well as Roman and Byzantine cemeteries and the vestiges of a Paleo Christian church. Enjoy the scenery of the mountainous area of Piazza Armerina, not far from Enna.Return to Palermo at the end of the day.Please note: A tour guide is not included, a suggestion may be to bring a guidebook. Remember to check the website for opening times of the location and the price of entrance ticket. Entrance fees are not included.