Halaesa Arconidea

Perched on a hillside 4km south of Castel di Tusa, and accessed through a small olive grove, the scant remnants of this 5th-century-BC Greek city command fine views of the surrounding countryside and the Aeolian Islands. The most conspicuous ruins are those of its agora and its massive, rusticated walls. A small archaeological museum displays finds from the site. Downhill near the entrance are the remains of a Colombarium, a 2nd-century Roman necropolis with some well-preserved stonework.