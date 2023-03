Nestled in the shadow of the castle, picturesque Piazza Duomo is home to this 11th-century cathedral dedicated to St George. Remodelled twice (in 1477 and 1614), the cathedral has a striking medallion of St George and the Dragon above its central portal, along with Francesco Laurana's lovely carvings of the Madonna con bambino e angeli (Madonna with Child and Angels) and Santi Pietro e Paolo (Sts Peter and Paul) in the sacristy.