Museo Guttuso

Occupying an 18th-century villa in Bagheria, 13km east of Palermo, this wonderful, little-known museum of modern art claims numerous paintings by Sicily's foremost 20th-century artist, Renato Guttuso. The collection includes the Bagheria-born artist's only sculpture, as well as works by his contemporaries, among them Domenico Quattrochiocchi, Pippo Rizzo, Lia Pasqualino Noto and Carlo Levi. In the garden is Guttuso's tomb, designed by Giacomo Manzù and made of lapis lazuli. The museum is a 600m walk west of Bagheria train station.