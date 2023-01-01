What was once a row of dull apartment blocks is now a veritable open-air gallery, its trio of outstanding murals part of the Pangrel urban-renewal initiative. On the left is artist Camilla Falsini's playful depiction of Frederick II, crowned king in Palermo in 1198. The arresting portrait of an African woman is by duo Rosk e Loste, while the mural to the right of it, by Mbre Fats, is inspired by Palermo's 15th-century fresco Trionfo della morte (Triumph of Death).

The fresco is on display at the nearby Galleria Regionale della Sicilia.