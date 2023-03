Sicilian street artists Rosk e Loste (Maurizio Giulio ‘Rosk’ Gebbia and Mirko ‘Loste’ Cavalletto) executed this striking mural of Sicilian anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, murdered by the Sicilian mafia in separate bombings in 1992. The image itself is based on a famous photograph of the two friends, taken by Italian photojournalist Tony Gentile.