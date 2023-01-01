On a picture-perfect piazza, the much-amended Chiesa di San Francesco d'Assisi dates back to the 13th century. Remnants from its early history include the Romanesque facade, striking portal and left apse. The church's most interesting feature is the rare arch of the Cappella Mastrantonio (Chapel of Mastrantonio), carved in 1468 by Francesco Laurana and his protégé Pietro da Bonitate, and one of the only true examples of Renaissance art in Palermo.

Also notable are sculptures by the Gagini family, Giambattista Ragusa and Giacomo Serpotta.