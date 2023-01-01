Oratorio di San Lorenzo

The late-16th-century Oratory of St Lawrence features glorious stuccowork by master rococo sculptor Giacomo Serpotta. Capturing scenes from the lives of St Lawrence and St Francis, the work is kept in fine company by an Antonino Grano–designed marble floor and exquisite side benches with ivory and mother-of-pearl inlaying. Above the altar is a reproduction of Caravaggio’s The Nativity with St Francis and St Lawrence, stolen from here in 1969 and still one of the FBI’s top 10 unsolved art crimes.