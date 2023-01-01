In the country near Narcao, the Villaggio Minerario Rosas is a fascinating museum complex housed in what was once an important lead, copper and zinc mine. The site's rusty minehead and heavy timber structures set the scene for exhibits illustrating village life and the workings of the mine. Visits take in the pit's former Laveria (Washing Plant), the underground mine shafts and a display of minerals, which showcases samples of rosasite, a mineral discovered on the site in 1908.

There are also nature trails to explore, an on-site pizzeria, and accommodation in the former miners cottages.