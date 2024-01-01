Encompassing some 3600 hectares, the Riserva Naturale di Monte Arcosu is a WWF reserve and one of the few remaining habitats of the cervo sardo (Sardinian deer). Covering the peak of Monte Arcosu (948m), it also harbours wild boar, wildcats and plenty of birds of prey. From mid-July to mid-September access is only possible on a guided tour.
Riserva Naturale di Monte Arcosu
Sulcis
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Santuario & Basilica di Nostra Signora di Bonaria
11.68 MILES
Crowning the Bonaria hill, around 1km southeast of Via Roma, this religious complex is a hugely popular pilgrimage site. Devotees come from all over the…
11.25 MILES
Cagliari’s graceful 13th-century cathedral stands proudly on Piazza Palazzo. Except for the square-based bell tower, little remains of the original Gothic…
11.25 MILES
Of the four museums at the Cittadella dei Musei, this is the undoubted star. Sardinia’s premier archaeological museum showcases artefacts spanning…
28.11 MILES
A marvel of early-20th-century engineering, Porto Flavia is a port dug into cliffs 50m above the sea. Consisting of two 600m tunnels and an ingenious…
29.06 MILES
Clad in thick forest, the mountain massif known as the Monte dei Sette Fratelli dominates the remote Sarrabus area. Its granite peaks and woodlands…
13.86 MILES
An easy bus ride from the centre, Cagliari's fabulous Poetto beach extends for 7km beyond the green Promontorio di Sant'Elia, nicknamed the Sella del…
25.13 MILES
An impressive Roman temple set in bucolic scenery 9km south of Fluminimaggiore, the Tempio di Antas has stood in isolation since the 3rd century AD. Built…
11.21 MILES
This hilltop citadel is Cagliari’s most iconic image, its domes, towers and palazzi, once home to the city’s aristocracy, rising above the sturdy ramparts…
Nearby Sulcis attractions
5.79 MILES
Approaching Siliqua on the SS293 road, you'll see the fairy-tale image of castle ruins atop an extraordinary craggy mountain. These belong to the Castello…
6.05 MILES
In Uta, a farm village 20km northwest of Cagliari, this beautifully proportioned church is a wonderful example of Sardinian Romanesque architecture. It…
10.62 MILES
Opened in 2011, this contemporary glass and steel pavilion has given a new lease of life to a former food market. It's now a cultural complex housing two…
10.83 MILES
These remains of three Roman houses date to the 1st century BC. Legend has it that Tigellio Ermogene – a famous Sardinian poet and musician, and a close a…
10.87 MILES
In the country near Narcao, the Villaggio Minerario Rosas is a fascinating museum complex housed in what was once an important lead, copper and zinc mine…
10.89 MILES
Established in 1858, the Orto Botanico is one of Italy’s most famous botanical gardens. Today it extends over 5 hectares and nurtures 2000 species of…
10.9 MILES
Overlooking Piazza Matteotti, the neo-Gothic Palazzo Civico, also known as the Municipio, is home to Cagliari’s municipal council as well as the city's…
10.96 MILES
Although consecrated in 1538, this Jesuit church is best known for its lavish 18th-century decor, considered the finest example of baroque styling in…