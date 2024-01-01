Riserva Naturale di Monte Arcosu

Sulcis

LoginSave

Encompassing some 3600 hectares, the Riserva Naturale di Monte Arcosu is a WWF reserve and one of the few remaining habitats of the cervo sardo (Sardinian deer). Covering the peak of Monte Arcosu (948m), it also harbours wild boar, wildcats and plenty of birds of prey. From mid-July to mid-September access is only possible on a guided tour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • People on steps in front of Cattedrale di Santa Maria at dusk.

    Cattedrale di Santa Maria

    11.25 MILES

    Cagliari’s graceful 13th-century cathedral stands proudly on Piazza Palazzo. Except for the square-based bell tower, little remains of the original Gothic…

  • Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    11.25 MILES

    Of the four museums at the Cittadella dei Musei, this is the undoubted star. Sardinia’s premier archaeological museum showcases artefacts spanning…

  • Porto Flavia, is a mine gallery designed by Engineer Cesare Vecelli in 1924, Masua, Sardinia, Italy.

    Porto Flavia

    28.11 MILES

    A marvel of early-20th-century engineering, Porto Flavia is a port dug into cliffs 50m above the sea. Consisting of two 600m tunnels and an ingenious…

  • View of Monte dei Sette Fratelli

    Monte dei Sette Fratelli

    29.06 MILES

    Clad in thick forest, the mountain massif known as the Monte dei Sette Fratelli dominates the remote Sarrabus area. Its granite peaks and woodlands…

  • Water shallows at Poetto Beach.

    Poetto Beach

    13.86 MILES

    An easy bus ride from the centre, Cagliari's fabulous Poetto beach extends for 7km beyond the green Promontorio di Sant'Elia, nicknamed the Sella del…

  • Tempio di Antas

    Tempio di Antas

    25.13 MILES

    An impressive Roman temple set in bucolic scenery 9km south of Fluminimaggiore, the Tempio di Antas has stood in isolation since the 3rd century AD. Built…

  • Il Castello

    Il Castello

    11.21 MILES

    This hilltop citadel is Cagliari’s most iconic image, its domes, towers and palazzi, once home to the city’s aristocracy, rising above the sturdy ramparts…

View more attractions

Nearby Sulcis attractions

1. Castello di Acquafredda

5.79 MILES

Approaching Siliqua on the SS293 road, you'll see the fairy-tale image of castle ruins atop an extraordinary craggy mountain. These belong to the Castello…

2. Chiesa di Santa Maria

6.05 MILES

In Uta, a farm village 20km northwest of Cagliari, this beautifully proportioned church is a wonderful example of Sardinian Romanesque architecture. It…

3. MEM

10.62 MILES

Opened in 2011, this contemporary glass and steel pavilion has given a new lease of life to a former food market. It's now a cultural complex housing two…

4. Villa di Tigellio

10.83 MILES

These remains of three Roman houses date to the 1st century BC. Legend has it that Tigellio Ermogene – a famous Sardinian poet and musician, and a close a…

5. Villaggio Minerario Rosas

10.87 MILES

In the country near Narcao, the Villaggio Minerario Rosas is a fascinating museum complex housed in what was once an important lead, copper and zinc mine…

6. Orto Botanico

10.89 MILES

Established in 1858, the Orto Botanico is one of Italy’s most famous botanical gardens. Today it extends over 5 hectares and nurtures 2000 species of…

7. Palazzo Civico

10.9 MILES

Overlooking Piazza Matteotti, the neo-Gothic Palazzo Civico, also known as the Municipio, is home to Cagliari’s municipal council as well as the city's…

8. Chiesa di San Michele

10.96 MILES

Although consecrated in 1538, this Jesuit church is best known for its lavish 18th-century decor, considered the finest example of baroque styling in…