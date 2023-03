Approaching Siliqua on the SS293 road, you'll see the fairy-tale image of castle ruins atop an extraordinary craggy mountain. These belong to the Castello di Acquafredda, a 13th-century castle that served as a temporary hideout for Guelfo della Gherardesca when his father, Ugolino, the reviled ruler of Iglesias, was imprisoned in Pisa and the family banished. Nowadays, little more than the castle walls remain.