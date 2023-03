Sardinia's top wine producer has been based on this 650-hectare estate since 1899. To learn more about its history and production methods, join the free afternoon tour of the estate's historic cellars and lovingly tended museum. Afterwards, stock up at the beautiful enoteca. Private tastings can also be organised.

From Alghero, three weekday buses pass by the turn-off for Sella e Mosca (€1.90, 25 minutes).