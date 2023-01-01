The protected reed-fringed wetlands of the Parco Naturale Regionale Molentargius lie slightly east of Cagliari towards Quartu Sant’Elena. A housing estate forms an incongruous backdrop to these freshwater and brackish pools, which attract nesting, migrant and wintering birds in their thousands. With a little luck you may well spot pink flamingos, purple herons, little egrets, marsh harriers, sandwich terns and black-winged stilts from the observation points.

Before heading out you can information at the InfoPoint on the eastern fringes of town.

The reserve is best explored on foot or by bicycle. Dawn and dusk are prime-time viewing for twitchers.