Galleria Comunale d'Arte

Housed in a neoclassical villa in the Giardini Pubblici (Public Gardens) north of the Castello, this terrific gallery focuses on modern and contemporary art. Works by many of Sardinia’s top artists are on show, alongside paintings and sculptures from the Collezione Ingrao, a formidable collection of 20th-century Italian art.

Highlights include the haunting sculpture La madre dell’ucciso (Mother of the Killed) by important Nuoro artist Francesco Ciusa, and La Mattanza, a stylised and vividly defined rendition of a tuna kill by the neorealist painter Foiso Fois.

Once finished in the gallery, visit the gardens, which command sweeping views over Cagliari's modern skyline.