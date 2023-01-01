Cagliari's medieval Ghetto degli Ebrei was situated in the cramped area between Via Santa Croce and Via Stretta. The city's Jewry lived here until they were expelled from Sardinia by the island's Spanish rulers in 1492. Today virtually nothing remains of the Ghetto except its name, applied to a restored former barracks, the Centro Comunale d’Arte e Cultura Il Ghetto, which hosts temporary exhibitions.

In the wake of the Jewish expulsion, the Basilica di Santa Croce was built over the ghetto’s former synagogue.