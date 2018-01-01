Welcome to Bosa
Bosa was established by the Phoenicians and thrived under the Romans. During the early Middle Ages it suffered repeat raids by Arab pirates, but in the early 12th century a branch of the noble Tuscan Malaspina family moved in and built their huge castle. In the 19th century, the Savoys established lucrative tanneries here, but these have since fallen by the wayside.
At the mouth of the Fiume Temo, about 2.5km west of Bosa proper, Bosa Marina is the town’s seaside satellite, a busy summer resort set on a wide, 1km-long beach overlooked by a 16th-century Aragonese defensive tower.
Top experiences in Bosa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bosa activities
Cagliari: Amazing Bosa and Prehistoric Sardinia
Departing from Cagliari, drive for 2 hours in a minivan through the amazing Sardinian countryside towards the northwest of the island.Full day tour to discover the nuraghe of Santu Antine (San Costantino) in Torralba. The complex is one of the best preserved nuragic architectures and with a mere labyrinthine interior. Visit the Domus de Janas "Fairy Houses" of Sant'Andrea Priu, collective burials of the Neolithic period. The tour will then approach the charming town of Bosa, dominated by the castle of Malaspina, with its colorful architecture and crossed by the river Temo, the only navigable in Sardinia.Known as one of Italy's most picturesque villages, Bosa is set with its multicolored houses along the mouth of the river Temo, which divides it into two with its soft contours.
7-D Biking on the Coral Coast,from Alghero to Oristano
DAY 1 Benvenuti to Alghero & to Coral CoastMeet & greet, bike fitting and Orientation, bike-test in the old-town in Alghero. Alghero is a lively and pretty city and a flourishing tourist attraction not only for the summer masses and elite tourism, but also for a new cosmopolitanism. Overnight in AlgheroDAY 2 Capo Caccia & Argentiera mine areaCycling: round trip from Alghero to Capo Caccia and Palmadula. Pedaling towards north Sardinia, we will encounter terrific beaches and landscapes; we will arrive to the cliff of Capo Caccia where is possible reach the sea by the narrow stairs. Dinner in Alghero for discover the algherese specialties. DAY 3 Bosa & Malvasia.Bike ride from Alghero to Bosa: skirt the coast on rolling hills terrain. You depart Alghero biking up on beautiful uplands, viewing unforgettable landscapes. Admire the massive castello Malaspina in Bosa and be sure to taste Malvasia wine. Overnight in BosaDAY 4 Santu Lussurgiu, medieval hilltown.Bike ride from Bosa to Santu Lussurgiu: pass small villages and the Siete Fuentes water sources, You’ll come across lots of Nuraghe and suggestive landscapes, such as the highplateau right before arriving into Santu Lussurgiu, which has been built at the edge of the massive inactive volcanic mountain called Montiferru. Overnight in Santu LussurgiuDAY 5 Oristano & Sightseeing.Bike ride from Santu Lussurgiu to Oristano: pass through a lot of Punic and Roman ruins in Fordongianus, or will be enthusiastic of the crystalline water and sandy beaches if you take the longer version! There’s also a particular Statue carved by the wind after many ages: S’Archittu arch. Overnight in OristanoDAY 6 Tharros and the Sinis PeninsulaLoop bike ride from Oristano to the Sinis peninsula via Cabras: flat terrain today, pedaling near the seaside in the Sinis Peninsula: Cabras, Tharros, there are plenty of ponds and lagoons and where, depending on the season, you will be able to see pink flamingos; visit the ruins of the Punic-Roman port city of “Tharros” with a breathtaking view. Overnight in OristanoDAY 7 Arrivederci or ride to Villanovaforru. After breakfast end of the tour, or loop bike ride around to Oristano, if you have enough time before to leave