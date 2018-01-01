Welcome to Alghero
The main focus of attention is the picturesque centro storico (historic centre), one of the best preserved in Sardinia. Enclosed by robust, honey-coloured sea walls, it's a tightly knit enclave of cobbled lanes, Gothic palazzi and cafe-lined piazzas. Below, yachts crowd the marina and long, sandy beaches curve away to the north. Presiding over everything is a palpable Spanish atmosphere, a hangover from the city’s past as a Catalan colony.
Sardinian Countryside Home Cooking Class with Lunch
Live an authentic culinary experience in Sardinia. Enter the farmhouse of Eugenio in Alghero and enjoy an amazing hands-on cooking followed by a convivial lunch with his familyIf you want to spend some time pleasantly in the countryside, with simple and friendly people who love company and good food, this experience is for you! The farmhouse is just a few minutes from the center of Alghero in an easy atmosphere, relaxing and of course really familiar. The location is just 8 km from Alghero.Eugenio adores cooking and hosting guests, together with the help of his wife, who is originally from the southern region of Sardinia. Together they’ve refined a menu of Sardinian specialties, using products and raw materials from the island, like fish and vegetables from the local market, and olive oil from Puglia. Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family. This is a typical menu you will prepare: appetizer: bruschetta with tomatoes ; cream cheese and rocket; vegetable fritters First, Sardi Gnocchi Sardi with lamb sauce Second: Scallops with lemon and roasted potatoes with rosemary Dessert : Squares of cottage cheese flavored with orange Sardinian red wine, Water and Mirto and limoncello, home made of course. Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.
Sardinian Special Dinner at a Fisherman's House in Alghero
Make your way to a local fisherman's home near Alghero to be welcomed in for a delicious 3-hour dining experience.Enjoy an amazing dinner with Consuelo and Eugenio, based on local culinary traditions.Eugenio adores cooking and hosting guests with the help of his wife, who is originally from the Western region of Sardinia. Together they have refined a menu of Sardinian fish specialties, using products and raw materials from the island, like fish and vegetables from the local market. Alghero has an important tradition of creating delicious recipes based on the lobster. Get ready to learn some of the secrets of Sardinian cuisine and enjoy the meal with new friends. This is the lobster menu that Consuelo has created for you: Starters with the fish of the day: Catalan-style fish, octopus with potatoes, marinated sardines, octopus in garlic sauce Linguine noodle with squid ink, or spaghetti with meat sauce of conger eel, and other filleted fish Lobster a la Catalana Dessert and coffee Local wine (quarter liter per person) and water Don't miss the chance to have this unique culinary experience. If you want to spend some time in the countryside with friendly people who love company and good food, this experience is for you.
Full-day Alghero Tour with Wine Tastings and Lunch
One of Sardinia's most beautiful medieval cities, Alghero is the main resort in the northwest. The town hasn't given up its unique character and it retains a proud and independent spirit. Its animated historic centre is a terrific place to hang out, and with so many excellent restaurants and bars, it makes an ideal base for exploring the beaches and beauty spots of the nearby Riviera del Corallo. The main focus of attention is the picturesque centro storico (town centre), one of the best preserved in Sardinia. Enclosed by robust, honey-coloured seawalls, this is a tightly knit enclave of shady cobbled lanes, Gothic palazzi and cafe-lined piazzas. You will discover its beauties with your local expert guide strolling across the city centre.After the walking tour in Alghero, you will proceed visiting the Marine Protected Area of Capo Caccia for a panoramic tour of the coast. You will then visit a famous archaelogical site in the area where an ancient "Nuraghe" is located.After that you will visit a local winery and an olive oil producer, tasting their products and learning about ancient production methods, still used today.You will then move to an organic farmhouse for a full typical lunch during which you will have the chance to taste traditional Sardinian recipes combined with local wines.
Cagliari: Alghero full day Tour Experience
Departing from Cagliari, drive for 2.5-hours in a minivan through the amazing Sardinian countryside towards the northwest of the island.Explore one of Sardinia's most beautiful medieval cities on a tour of Alghero, the island's main resort town in the northwest. Discover its unique character and proud, independent spirit.The historic center is an animated place to hang out, with many excellent restaurants and bars. It's an ideal base for exploring the beaches and beauty spots of the nearby Riviera del Corallo. The main focus of attention will be the picturesque Centro Storico, one of the best-preserved in Sardinia. Enclosed by robust, honey-colored sea walls, it's a tightly knit enclave of shady, cobbled lanes, Gothic palazzi (palaces) and piazzas lined with cafes. Discover these with an expert local guide on a stroll through the city center.Discovering Capo Caccia and the Neptune Caves, one of the most fascinating natural jewels in the entire Mediterranean basin, the grotto is a veritable geological wonder that attracts over 150,000 visitors per year. It is accessible by sea leaving the tourist port every day, or on foot via Escala del Cabirol (Billy Goat Stairs), a set of 660 steps cut into the cliff side. The tour begins at the great room holding the transparent waters of the Lago Lamarmora (Lake Lamarmora), one of the largest saltwater lakes in all of Europe. It is there that Acquasantiera stands (The Baptismal Font), a monumental stalagmite that is approximately 2 meters high; its peaks have formed vats, where rainwater collects, thereby forming a precious drinking fountain for birds nesting in the Capo Caccia area.* please be aware that the caves and the boat tours are subject to weather conditions and may be not available at the management's discretion without any further notice.* it's also available the boat tour from Alghero Port to Neptune Caves (optional).Visit a famous archaeological site where a nuraghe (a type of ancient megalithic edifice found in Sardinia) and necropolis are located.
Alghero private walking tour with a local guide
Join this private walking tour led by a local guide to discover the beautiful city of Alghero, one of Sardinia's most picturesque medieval cities. Although largely given over to tourism, the town hasn't given up its unique character and it retains a proud and independent spirit.During this 2.5-hour your expert guide will take you to discover the secrets and the wonders of this ancient city, surronded by sturdy defence walls that were built between the 13th to the 16th century and characterised by the preserved usage of the Catalan language (and, for this reason, nicknamed “la Barceloneta”, little Barcellona).You will see the majestic Cattedrale (cathedral) di Santa Maria, the Piazza Civica, the Church of S.Francesco with its beautiful 13th century cloister and the Church of S.Michele, with its brightly colored majolica dome.Marvel in front of the 14th-century Torre Porta a Terra, which is all that remains of Porta a Terra, one of the two main gates into the medieval city. Then get to see Torre di San Giovanni, an impressive medieval tower now used to stage temporary art exhibitions.And there's so much more! Alghero's animated historic centre is indeed a terrific place to hang out, beside being one of the best preserved in Sardinia.Just one tip: don't forget to bring your camera with you!
7-D Biking on the Coral Coast,from Alghero to Oristano
DAY 1 Benvenuti to Alghero & to Coral CoastMeet & greet, bike fitting and Orientation, bike-test in the old-town in Alghero. Alghero is a lively and pretty city and a flourishing tourist attraction not only for the summer masses and elite tourism, but also for a new cosmopolitanism. Overnight in AlgheroDAY 2 Capo Caccia & Argentiera mine areaCycling: round trip from Alghero to Capo Caccia and Palmadula. Pedaling towards north Sardinia, we will encounter terrific beaches and landscapes; we will arrive to the cliff of Capo Caccia where is possible reach the sea by the narrow stairs. Dinner in Alghero for discover the algherese specialties. DAY 3 Bosa & Malvasia.Bike ride from Alghero to Bosa: skirt the coast on rolling hills terrain. You depart Alghero biking up on beautiful uplands, viewing unforgettable landscapes. Admire the massive castello Malaspina in Bosa and be sure to taste Malvasia wine. Overnight in BosaDAY 4 Santu Lussurgiu, medieval hilltown.Bike ride from Bosa to Santu Lussurgiu: pass small villages and the Siete Fuentes water sources, You’ll come across lots of Nuraghe and suggestive landscapes, such as the highplateau right before arriving into Santu Lussurgiu, which has been built at the edge of the massive inactive volcanic mountain called Montiferru. Overnight in Santu LussurgiuDAY 5 Oristano & Sightseeing.Bike ride from Santu Lussurgiu to Oristano: pass through a lot of Punic and Roman ruins in Fordongianus, or will be enthusiastic of the crystalline water and sandy beaches if you take the longer version! There’s also a particular Statue carved by the wind after many ages: S’Archittu arch. Overnight in OristanoDAY 6 Tharros and the Sinis PeninsulaLoop bike ride from Oristano to the Sinis peninsula via Cabras: flat terrain today, pedaling near the seaside in the Sinis Peninsula: Cabras, Tharros, there are plenty of ponds and lagoons and where, depending on the season, you will be able to see pink flamingos; visit the ruins of the Punic-Roman port city of “Tharros” with a breathtaking view. Overnight in OristanoDAY 7 Arrivederci or ride to Villanovaforru. After breakfast end of the tour, or loop bike ride around to Oristano, if you have enough time before to leave