Centro Visite Museo Terre della Baronia

Abruzzo

The main visitor centre for the Gran Sasso national park also houses the Museo Terre della Baronia, a museum that showcases the environment, history and culture of the region, with information displayed on large panels with diagrams and photos (some in English). There are also some local costumes on show.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Eremo di sant'Onofrio al Marrone, Sulmona, Abruzzo, Italy.

    Eremo di Sant’Onofrio al Morrone

    23.22 MILES

    This cliff-clinging hermitage with its 15th-century ceiling, 13th-century frescoes, narrow oratory and arched porticoes cowers under a massive rock face…

  • Santa Maria di Collemaggio basilica facade

    Basilica di Santa Maria di Collemaggio

    12.12 MILES

    With its distinctive chequerboard facade and strong links to Italy’s much admired hermit-pope Celestino V (whose remains are interred inside), the 12th…

  • Santuario di Ercole Curino

    Santuario di Ercole Curino

    23.22 MILES

    Sitting below the Sant’Onofrio hermitage, this sanctuary was originally thought to be the house of Sulmona-born poet Ovid when it was first uncovered in…

  • Piazza Garibaldi

    Piazza Garibaldi

    25.16 MILES

    The large town square is home to Sulmona's extensive Wednesday and Saturday morning market: you'll find fresh fish, veg, fruit and flowers, as well as the…

  • Abbazia di Santo Spirito Al Morrone

    Abbazia di Santo Spirito Al Morrone

    22.83 MILES

    It’s hard to miss this massive 13th-century Celestine abbey in Badia, close to the sheer western slopes of the Morrone mountains. Notable for its…

  • Hotel Campo Imperatore

    Hotel Campo Imperatore

    7.95 MILES

    Built in the 1930s, the Campo Imperatore is the hotel where Mussolini was briefly imprisoned in 1943, before his dramatic rescue by German paratroopers…

  • Museo Nazionale d'Abruzzo

    Museo Nazionale d'Abruzzo

    12.9 MILES

    L’Aquila’s valuable collection of art, sculpture and archaeology, previously housed in the San Giorgio castle, was mostly rescued after the 2009…

