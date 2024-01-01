The main visitor centre for the Gran Sasso national park also houses the Museo Terre della Baronia, a museum that showcases the environment, history and culture of the region, with information displayed on large panels with diagrams and photos (some in English). There are also some local costumes on show.
Centro Visite Museo Terre della Baronia
Abruzzo
