Museo Nazionale d'Abruzzo

L’Aquila’s valuable collection of art, sculpture and archaeology, previously housed in the San Giorgio castle, was mostly rescued after the 2009 earthquake, although it took until 2015 for it to be displayed again in the city’s former slaughterhouse. The surviving collection is small but concisely curated with the main focus on religious art and sculpture from the Renaissance, plus some modest pre-Roman objects dug up at nearby archaeological sites.

The plan is to move the museum back to the castle when it is deemed safe (2021 at the earliest).