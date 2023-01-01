Basilica di San Bernardino

A marvel of post-earthquake restoration, the 15th-century San Bernardino gleams like a salvaged Titanic brought to the surface to sail once more. Position yourself under the huge central dome to fully admire the richly embroidered ceiling, the grand gold-leafed organ above the main door, and the relics of San Bernardino of Siena encased in an elaborate mausoleum.

Amazingly this is not the church’s first miraculous rebirth. It was savaged by a previous earthquake in 1703 after which it was largely rebuilt in the baroque style.