Private Tour: Martina Franca day Trip from Bari

We will pick you up from any location in Bari such as hotels, private villas, bed and breakfast, train station, airport or the port and our professional driver will take you to Martina Franca. Here there will be a licensing guide waiting for you and starting the walking tour. Martina Franca is one of the most important town of the Itria’s valley, famous for its festivals and the many buildings in Baroque and Rococo style. The tour starts from Piazza XX Settembre and Gate Santo Stefano to Piazza Roma where we’ll visit the fountain of the Dolphins and the Palazzo Ducale from the particular eighteenth century frescoes and stately rooms. Then, we walking among the alleys of the old town, we’ll arrive in Piazza del Plebiscito and visit the baroque basilica dedicated to St. Martin, exceptional example of Baroque architecture, the building of the University and the Clock Tower. The tour ends with a visit to the Immaculate Square and its famous esedra, the chapel of St. Nicholas of the Greeks, and finally the church of San Domenico. When your time at Martina Franca ends, return to your minivan for the private drive back to Bari