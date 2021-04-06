This unique museum dedicated to the art of comic books and illustration is the only one of its kind in Europe and is the brainchild of Pordenone’s dynamic…
Pordenone
Pordenone is the kind of place you wouldn’t mind calling home. The town (the ancient Portus Naonis) derives its name from the Noncello river, a navigable waterway upon which the town’s Renaissance riches flowed. The fading, frescoed palazzi (mansions) that line the elegant curve of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II from Piazza Cavour to the cathedral attest to its past importance and provide a charming contemporary outdoor museum. Lined by an almost unbroken chain of covered portici (porches), the historic streetscape buzzes with smart shops and busy cafes reminding one this is a young and social town.
Explore Pordenone
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pordenone.
PAFF!
This unique museum dedicated to the art of comic books and illustration is the only one of its kind in Europe and is the brainchild of Pordenone’s dynamic…
Galleria Harry Bertoia
Named for designer Arieto Bertoia, author of the famous 1951 ‘Diamond Chair’ (a web-like chrome chair in the shape of a diamond), this smart little museum…
Duomo di San Marco
The Romanesque-Gothic facade of the cathedral betrays frequent alteration down the centuries. Inside, among the frescoes and other artworks, is the…
Museo Civico d'Arte
The medieval Palazzo Ricchieri houses the civic art museum in its richly decorated upper rooms. It is composed of a collection of rare wooden statues, and…