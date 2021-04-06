Pordenone is the kind of place you wouldn’t mind calling home. The town (the ancient Portus Naonis) derives its name from the Noncello river, a navigable waterway upon which the town’s Renaissance riches flowed. The fading, frescoed palazzi (mansions) that line the elegant curve of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II from Piazza Cavour to the cathedral attest to its past importance and provide a charming contemporary outdoor museum. Lined by an almost unbroken chain of covered portici (porches), the historic streetscape buzzes with smart shops and busy cafes reminding one this is a young and social town.