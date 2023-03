Designed by Fabio Novembre, this huge, glass wedge topped by a giant TV screen houses the new HQ of AC Milan, incorporating not only the club’s admin, but the Mondo Milan Museum, a restaurant and a shop where you can kit yourself out in black and red. Inside the museum, the club’s history since 1899 is explored through historic memorabilia, a holographic theatre, a hall of fame and a glowing, golden trophy room.