Basilica di Santa Maria delle Grazie

Begun by Guiniforte Solari in 1463, with later additions by Bramante, this handsome Lombard church encapsulates the magnificence of the Milanese court of Ludovico Sforza and Beatrice d’Este. Articulated in fine brickwork and terracotta, the building is robust but fanciful; its apse is topped by a masterful, drum-shaped dome attributed to Bramante, and its interior is lined with frescoed chapels decorated by the likes of Bernardo Zenale, Antonello da Messina, Bramantino and Paris Bordone, a student of Titian.