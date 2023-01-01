Tempio della Vittoria

Situated over an ancient cemetery where Christian martyrs were laid to rest, this awesome, fascist-style mausoleum honours Milan’s World War I victims, its entrance guarded by Adolfo Wildt’s monumental statue of Sant’Ambrogio. Designed by architect Giovanni Muzio, who himself served in the Great War, the interior of the octagonal, marble-clad tower hides an ambulatory that spirals below ground to an amphitheatre inscribed with over 10,000 names.