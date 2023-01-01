La Vigna di Leonardo

Behind the 15th-century Casa degli Atellani, home of Renaissance courtiers dell’Atella, lies one of the most interesting gardens in Milan. Set within them are the original vines of Leonardo da Vinci, who was gifted the land by Ludovico Sforza in return for his work on The Last Supper. Leonardo cherished the vineyard and the tour of the garden and palazzo (mansion), renovated by Piero Portaluppi in the early 20th century, gives a unique insight into the deeply layered history of the city.