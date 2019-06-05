Situated at the northwestern edge of Parco Sempione is Napoleon's 25m-high triumphal arch. Designed by Luigi Cagnola in 1807, it echoes Paris' Arc de Triomphe and marks the start of Corso Sempione, the main road that connects Milan to Paris via the Simplon (Sempione) Pass. Ironically, thanks to Napoleon's fall in 1814, its neoclassical facade was finished in 1838 with bas-reliefs not of Napoleon's victories, as was intended, but with scenes from the Battle of Leipzig (1813), depicting his defeat.