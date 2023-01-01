Italy’s first Triennale took place in 1923 in Monza. It aimed to promote Italian design and applied arts, and its success led to the construction of Giovanni Muzio’s Palazzo d’Arte in Milan in 1933. Since then, this exhibition space has championed design in all its forms, although the triennale formula has been replaced by long annual exhibits and international shows.

In the garden, look out for de Chirico's wacky Fontana dei Bagni Misteriosi (Fountain of Mysterious Baths; 1973), designed for the 1973 Triennale. There's also a slick-looking restaurant/bar on the 2nd floor, with panoramic views of the park and the Porta Nuova skyscrapers.