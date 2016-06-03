Welcome to Turin
Its now booming contemporary art and architecture, live-music scene and innovative food and wine culture are definitely aspects you'll want to discover.
Top experiences in Turin
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Turin activities
Highlights of Turin Small-Group Walking Tour
Meet your guide at the Piazza CLN around 10:30am. Begin your walk through one of the liveliest cities in Europe, Turin. Visit squares in Turin, starting with the Piazza San Carlo, filled with historic cafes where celebrities, artists, and writing like to meet. Your guide will share the history, traditions, and curiosities of the city. Explore the Ancient Roman Quadrilateral district where the city walls and gate still stand. Your guide will give you suggestions along the way for local cuisine and restaurants. Continue to the Porta Palazzo Food Market, with colorful stalls selling regional products including cheese and wine. Cross the Piazza Castello to see the Cathedral and the Royal Palace. See Via Po and its fascinating arcades, with plenty of bookstores, cafes, and artisans. Stand at the feet of Turin's landmark, the Mole Antonelliana, and listen to stories about the building. End your tour in Piazza Vittorio by the river Po with a beautiful view.
Turin Airport Private Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Turin City Hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! Price is per person, based on up to 8 adults per car/vehicle. At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box: Airline Flight Number Departing City / Arrival City Arrival Time Hotel Name Hotel Address
Turin Day Trip from Milan by High-Speed Train
Meet our guide at Milan’s central railway station, and set off on the short 1-hour high-speed train ride to Turin. Once you arrive, you’ll meet up with your local expert guide right at the train station to commence your wonderful 2-hour walking tour followed by some free time with the added bonus of insider tips and recommendations. Explore the city’s long boulevards, hidden corners and most important attractions to see the Turin that the only the locals know, all with the interesting stories and anecdotes that make the city come to life. See famed piazzas like Piazza San Carlo with its twin 17th century churches, and enjoy free time for lunch and a visit to the city’s Egyptian Museum (the second largest in the world after Cairo’s), the immense Palazzo Carignano, or basking in the dazzling atmosphere of the many 19th century cafés. After lunch meet up with your guide again to cover regal Turin in Piazza Castello, home to the city’s original castle, Palazzo Madama and the Royal Palace, whose immense façade rivals Europe’s other grand royal residences. Not far away you’ll see Turin’s ‘Duomo’, home to the celebrated Holy Shroud that legend says the body of Jesus was buried in, miraculously bearing his likeness. The original is stored safely away, but a faithful replica is on display that is well-worth the visit. Then you’re off to another symbol of the city, the iconic triangular dome and spire of the Mole Antonelliana. Originally designed as a synagogue, this singular work of architecture is now home to the Museum of Cinema (also the tallest museum in the world!). Now that you’ve seen Turin from the street and taken in its incredible history, like all Italian city’s it’s time to taste it! What could be better than some delectable chocolate ‘gianduiotti’ or pralines and a gelato at one of its most renowned venues? These delicacies are literally to die for, and we have organized a special guided tasting for you that will put a perspective on Turin that you’ll be talking about for the rest of your trip. You can even pick up a box of chocolates for your friends and family back home! After the tour, wind up the day with the same quick high-speed train journey back to Milan and find yourself with plenty of time left over to enjoy your evening with an ‘aperitivo’ or dinner and a night on the town. There’s literally no excuse not seeing for yourself why Turin is getting so much attention these days as one of Italy’s top destinations.
Walking Tour of Turin
Meet your guide in the morning at Piazza Castello, a grand city square in the heart of Turin that is home to a number of important museums, theaters and cafes. Set against the backdrop of the Alps, this beautiful city was the first capital of the Italian Kingdom back in 1861. These days, it's well known as the home of the Holy Shroud, Juventus Football Club and the birthplace of Fiat.Explore the city’s opulent past as you view the 16th-century Palazzo di Reale, or Royal Palace of Turin, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site that used to be the official residence of the Duke of Savoy. Listen to your guide reveal facts and recount anecdotes. If your tour group has more than six participants, you’ll receive headphones to ensure you can clearly hear the guide’s narration.See Duomo di Turin (Cathedral of John the Baptist), which occasionally displays the world-famous Holy Shroud, commonly known as the Shroud of Turin. This ancient rag is said to be the cloth that covered Jesus in the tomb. If the shroud is on display, head inside to see it firsthand. If not, visit the Church of San Lorenzo to see the next best thing: a copy of the shroud.Walk over to 17th-century Palazzo Carignano, discovering the ground floor rooms where was born the first King of Italy and then, near the Art Nouveau-accented Mole Antonelliana, home of the National Museum of Cinema, the tour ends.Descend from the lofty heights of the tower and head to the 17th-century Palazzo Carignano. Your tour then concludes near the Mole Antonelliana. An exceptional display of art nouveau architecture, the Mole Antonelliana is home to the National Museum of Cinema — the tallest museum in the world.
Turin City Hop-on Hop-off Tour
With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this the hop-on hop-off city tour truly is the best way to see the sights of Turin. You can hop on and off as many times as you like aboard this open-top double-decker bus. There are 8 stops on Line A, 8 stops on Line B and 6 on Line C, that give you the chance to see all of Turin’s top attractions. You can stop at Mole Antonelliana, Piazza San Carlo, Parco del Valentino and more. All the lines are connected by Stop 1: Piazza Castello, Line A taks 50 minutes, Line B 75 minutes and Line C 80 minutes approximately. Alternatively, upgrade to the combination tour (including Line A and Line B and/or Line C) and to experience the best the city has to offer as you see all of Turin’s essential things to do.
Magic Turin Evening Tour
Turin has two souls: one linked to white magic, the other to evil-black magic. You will explore them both during a "magical mystery tour" starting from Piazza Statuto, the "hearth of darkness" of the city, a part of the city that Romans, who founded Turin, considered an unlucky area and used as a burial site. At sunset you will drive past scary stone monsters, sinister architecture, unusual statues adorning ancient buildings and a small strange detail of the Duomo, which houses the famous Holy Shroud. Even if you have never believed in magic, come and discover the place considered by the guru's of occultism as one of the worlds capitals for both black and white magic.