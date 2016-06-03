Turin Day Trip from Milan by High-Speed Train

Meet our guide at Milan’s central railway station, and set off on the short 1-hour high-speed train ride to Turin. Once you arrive, you’ll meet up with your local expert guide right at the train station to commence your wonderful 2-hour walking tour followed by some free time with the added bonus of insider tips and recommendations. Explore the city’s long boulevards, hidden corners and most important attractions to see the Turin that the only the locals know, all with the interesting stories and anecdotes that make the city come to life. See famed piazzas like Piazza San Carlo with its twin 17th century churches, and enjoy free time for lunch and a visit to the city’s Egyptian Museum (the second largest in the world after Cairo’s), the immense Palazzo Carignano, or basking in the dazzling atmosphere of the many 19th century cafés. After lunch meet up with your guide again to cover regal Turin in Piazza Castello, home to the city’s original castle, Palazzo Madama and the Royal Palace, whose immense façade rivals Europe’s other grand royal residences. Not far away you’ll see Turin’s ‘Duomo’, home to the celebrated Holy Shroud that legend says the body of Jesus was buried in, miraculously bearing his likeness. The original is stored safely away, but a faithful replica is on display that is well-worth the visit. Then you’re off to another symbol of the city, the iconic triangular dome and spire of the Mole Antonelliana. Originally designed as a synagogue, this singular work of architecture is now home to the Museum of Cinema (also the tallest museum in the world!). Now that you’ve seen Turin from the street and taken in its incredible history, like all Italian city’s it’s time to taste it! What could be better than some delectable chocolate ‘gianduiotti’ or pralines and a gelato at one of its most renowned venues? These delicacies are literally to die for, and we have organized a special guided tasting for you that will put a perspective on Turin that you’ll be talking about for the rest of your trip. You can even pick up a box of chocolates for your friends and family back home! After the tour, wind up the day with the same quick high-speed train journey back to Milan and find yourself with plenty of time left over to enjoy your evening with an ‘aperitivo’ or dinner and a night on the town. There’s literally no excuse not seeing for yourself why Turin is getting so much attention these days as one of Italy’s top destinations.