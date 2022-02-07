Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riviera di Ponente

Curving west from Genoa to the French border, the Ponente stretch of the Italian Riviera coast is more down-to-earth than the flashy Riviera east of Genoa. As a result, it shelters some relatively well-priced escape hatches, particularly along the stretch of coast from Noli to Finale Ligure.

Explore Riviera di Ponente

  • M

    Museo d'Arte di Palazzo Gavotti

    Set amid two adjoining palazzi, Savona's premier art collection features an impressive collection of paintings dating all the way back to the 14th century…

  • G

    Giardini Botanici Hanbury

    Established in 1867 by English businessman Sir Thomas Hanbury, the 18-hectare Villa Hanbury estate is planted with 5800 botanical species from five…

  • L

    La Pigna

    San Remo's little-visited old town is a labyrinth of quiet, twisting lanes set on a hilltop just above the bustling centre. Get there by taking Via Santo…

  • Bussana Vecchia

    Seven kilometres northeast of San Remo lies an intriguing artists' colony. On Ash Wednesday 1887, an earthquake destroyed the village of Bussana Vecchia…

  • C

    Centro Storico

    The small village on the hill is upper Ventimiglia, home to one of the largest historic centres in the Italian Riviera. Medieval walls surround the lofty…

  • C

    Chiesa Russa Ortodossa

    Built for the Russian community that followed Tsarina Maria Aleksandrovna (wife of Tsar Alexander II) to San Remo in 1906, the Russian Orthodox church of…

  • F

    Fortezza del Priamàr

    Among Savona's treasures to survive destruction by Genoese forces in the 16th century is the lumbering Fortezza del Priamàr. This imposing fortress, which…

  • I

    Il Casinò Municipale

    San Remo's belle époque casino, one of only four in Italy, was dealing cards when Vegas was still a waterhole in the desert. The building dates from 1905…

  • M

    Museo Civico

    Housed in a 15th-century palazzo, several rooms in this museum, some with fine frescoed ceilings, display local prehistoric and Roman archaeological finds…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Riviera di Ponente.

