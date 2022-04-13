Some 18,000 items from the period 1880–1945 are displayed in the Wolfson Collection, including paintings, sculptures, furniture, decorative arts,…
Tigullio & Baia del Levante
Beyond Genoa's claustrophobic eastern sprawl, this narrow strip of coast between the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean and the ruggedly mountainous Ligurian hinterland is home to some of Italy's most elite resorts, including jet-set favourite Portofino and the gently faded Santa Margherita Ligure. Anything but off the beaten track, this glittering stretch of coast is hugely popular, but retains pockets of extreme natural beauty and profound authenticity.
- WWolfsoniana
Some 18,000 items from the period 1880–1945 are displayed in the Wolfson Collection, including paintings, sculptures, furniture, decorative arts,…
- AAbbazia di San Fruttuoso
The hamlet's sensitively restored Benedictine abbey was built as a final resting place for Bishop St Fructuosus of Tarragona, martyred in Spain in AD 259…
- SSpiaggia di Levanto
One of the best beaches within easy reach of Cinque Terre, Levanto's seaside is long and wide, and flanked by green hills sloping down to the wave-kissed…
- VVilla Durazzo
This exquisitely turned-out mansion and gardens, part of a 16th-century castle complex, overlooks the sea. In the lavish Italian gardens, you can take an…
- CCentro Visito Batterie Silvio Sommazzi
This free visitor centre provides insight into the military installations scattered in the surrounding hillside. The 202nd Batteria Chiappa guarded the…
- CChiesa di Santa Maria Immacolata
It's a short but steep climb up to this 17th-century church, which is known for its finely crafted wooden altarpiece. You'll also find here a delightful…
- MMuseo Archeologico e della Città
Spread across the 3rd and 4th floors of the photogenic Palazzo Fascie, Musel delves into Sestri Levante's past with interactive exhibitions and displays…
- VVia Guani
This atmospheric lane, located a few blocks from the beach, winds its way past some of Levanto's oldest buildings. Don't miss stately former noble…
- BBaia del Silenzio
This small beautiful bay lies hidden just behind the historic quarter. Go early or late in the day to enjoy this photogenic seascape without the crowds…
See
