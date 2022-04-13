Beyond Genoa's claustrophobic eastern sprawl, this narrow strip of coast between the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean and the ruggedly mountainous Ligurian hinterland is home to some of Italy's most elite resorts, including jet-set favourite Portofino and the gently faded Santa Margherita Ligure. Anything but off the beaten track, this glittering stretch of coast is hugely popular, but retains pockets of extreme natural beauty and profound authenticity.