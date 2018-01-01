Welcome to Asti
Top experiences in Asti
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Asti activities
Turin Food and Wine Tour including the Farmers Market
Torino (Turin in English) is the ultimate destination for every food and wine lover. It is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience where you can indulge in delicious food and wine dishes.Founded by the Romans, Turin is a city of culture and rich historic heritage. It has been the capital of North-Western Italy for centuries and offers a number of cultural experiences. You can visit one of the greatest Egyptian museums, enjoy a visit to the Cinema and the Museum of the Risorgimento or explore the beautiful Royal Palace.This food and wine tour is designed for you to make the most of what Turin has to offer. You will visit the largest food market in Europe and speak directly with the farmers. High-quality local products will be served to explore the roots of Piemontese cuisine. Your tour continues with visits to spectacular monuments and secluded restaurants, bars, and streets where you can partake in delightful specialties. You will enjoy Turin’s finest dishes such as Zabaione, Chocolate and Hazelnut cream, Barolo Rice, Bagna Cauda, Agnolotti pasta, Barolo, Barbera, Barbaresco, Asti wines, Truffles and much more during your visit. Your private tour is designed to make the most of your visit and create memories to last many years. This is the only tour in Turin that offers an in-depth cultural experience with the opportunity to sample fine food and wine.
Food tour in Asti
The intricate and long history of Asti is a remarkable resource of stories and information set out to understand the complex origins of many ingredients of the local cuisine. This guided tour combines historical sites, art and food in one engaging and informative walk which will satisfy your lunch needs. Book this tour if you are hungry and curious! Set off with a visit to the covered food market for an introduction to the local culinary scene and a first tasting of salami including the one made with Barbera wine produced in the town of Nizza Monferrato. Then, take a look to the "Palio" square, the oldest horse race of Italy and to the church of Saint Secondo before indulging in a tasting of some of the finest cheese from the region. We continue through the Jewish ghetto, medieval towers and baroque churches all the way to a cozy butcher shop, in honor of the great meat quality of this province which attracts customers from other Italian regions. Off to the imposing Cathedral, the largest work of gothic architecture in Piemonte boasting important paintings from the XV century. Enjoy a break in a "gastronomia" which is a shop where home-cooking type of food is prepared daily by professional chefs: two different "antipasto" or starters, with a glass of wine and a sample of the local pasta will be served. Our tour comes to an end with a celebration of hazelnut and chocolate delights from a pastry shop. Tastings order and recipes can change depending on availability.
Asti Walking Tour
Asti is often forgotten by most travelers who come to Piemonte, however, the glorious past of this town comes back to life walking down the medieval streets of the town centre. Proclaimed an independent city-state in 1095, due to its strategic commercial position, Asti became powerful to the point to mint its own coins, accepted and exchanged all over Europe. Our walking tour begins in the square where every September the oldest horse race of Italy, called Palio, is run. We continue through the Jewish ghetto, spotting towers and baroque churches. The imposing Cathedral is the largest gothic building in Piemonte and it boasts a collection of paintings by the local artist Gandolfino da Roreto, the first in town to complete works of art influenced by the Renaissance. Asti offers a wide range of museums and archeological sites to be combined with our tour: among others, we mention the fascinating 8th century crypt of Saint Anastasio, the fossil museum hosting the full skeleton of whales and dolphins found outside town and a number of Romanesque churches scattered in the surrounding countryside.
4-Days Wonderful Piedmont Tour from Milan
Day 1 Departure at 08.30 am from NH Touring, in Milan. Departure to the hilly area of Monferrato, in the South-east of the region Piedmont. Arrival to Acqui Terme, an old city founded by the Romans famous for its original aqueduct.After a short walk in the old town, departure to Casale Monferrato, the capital of the ancient Dukedom of Monferrato. Free time for lunch and departure in the afternoon to Turin, capital of the region, crossing the North of Monferrato with short stop in Crea, where it is possible to visit the local Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage. Arrival to Turin, overnight at the hotel. Accommodation: hotel in the heart of TurinDay 2 Breakfast at the hotel. Full day dedicated to visit the town. Turin, of Roman origin, first capital of the Kingdom of Italy, main centre of car factory FIAT, cultural and university centre, it is nowadays the fourth biggest town of the country for inhabitants and the third for industrial development. In the morning, visit through the famous Savoy Route, including the Royal Palace, in Venaria, the greatest abode of the Royal Family. Then, continue to Superga, the second hill of the region. Here, visit to the Basilica. Free time for lunch, coming back to the city centre. After lunch, visit of the downtown, including Piazza Castello, with Palazzo Madama, old Roman gate, residence of the Royal Family and finally Art Museum and the Royal Palace; Overnight at the hotel. Day 3Breakfast at the hotel. Departure to La Morra, a small village of the Middle Age. It grounds its richness on the so called “Red gold”, the Barolo. Visit of a typical wine cellar in order to taste the best wines of the region. Then, continue to Grinzane Cavour, that houses the homonym castle and some of the main wine bars of the area. In an amazing trip among hills and vineyards, arrive to Alba, town considered as the capital of the Langhe, district of hills and strong production of wines, known also as the regional leader in the ambit of buying and selling of truffles and chocolates. Free time for lunch. We visit a shop to taste a cream of white truffle, the most precious one. Then, route to achieve Asti. The city presents Roman and baroque style and tracks of the Middle Age and of the Renaissance. Back to Turin. Overnight at the hotel.Day 4Breakfast at the hotel; departure to Fenis to look up to the castle, built in the XII century, located in the highest valley of the region. Then, departure to Courmayeur, a small village located at the bottom of the Mont Blanc. Free time in the beautiful old town. Continuation to Aosta, capital of the autonomous region of Aosta Valley, the smallest region of our country, located in the middle of the highest mountains of the Alps. Free time for lunch and then, way back to Milan. End of our services.