Teatro Romano

Part of the Roman theatre's 22m-high facade is still intact. In summer, performances are held in the better-preserved lower section.

  • Aguille du Midi platforms

    Aiguille du Midi

    22.89 MILES

    The great rocky fang of the Aiguille du Midi (3842m), rising from the Mont Blanc massif, is one of Chamonix’ most distinctive features. The 360-degree…

  • View Of Mer De Glace Glacier From Le Signal Forbes - Mont Blanc Massif, Chamonix, France 357230150 alpine, alps, beautiful, blanc, blue, brown, chamonix, de, europe, extreme, forbes, france, french, glace, glacier, grandes, green, grey, ice, jorasses, landscape, le, massif, mer, mont, montenvers, mountain, nature, nobody, outdoor, panorama, peak, range, river, rock, sea, signal, sky, snow, statue, steep, stone, summit, sun, travel, tree, valley, view, viewpoint

    Mer de Glace

    22.86 MILES

    France’s largest glacier, the 200m-deep 'Sea of Ice', flows 7km down the northern side of Mont Blanc, scarred with crevasses formed by the immense…

  • Fort Bard in Italy

    Forte di Bard

    22.34 MILES

    A fort has existed here for millennia and the current 1830s Savoy edifice is an imposing one, set high up upon a rocky escarpment at the jaws of the Valle…

  • The Pierre Gianadda Foundation

    Fondation Pierre Gianadda

    27.43 MILES

    This renowned gallery harbours a stunning art collection with works by Picasso, Cézanne and Van Gogh. The sculpture garden (with cafe and picnic area)…

  • The medieval Château de la Bâtiaz in Martigny, Valais, Switzerland.

    Château de la Bâtiaz

    28.07 MILES

    Clinging to a crag above town, 800-year-old Bâtiaz Castle is worth the 15-minute uphill climb. Once there, add another 120 steps to the top of castle for…

  • Matterhorn Glacier Paradise

    Matterhorn Glacier Paradise

    27.83 MILES

    Views from Zermatt’s cable cars are all remarkable, but the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise is the icing on the cake. Ride the world's highest-altitude 3S…

  • Matterhorn Museum

    Matterhorn Museum

    28.21 MILES

    This crystalline, state-of-the-art museum provides fascinating insight into Valaisian village life, mountaineering, the dawn of tourism in Zermatt and the…

  • Le Brévent mountain.

    Le Brévent

    26.99 MILES

    The highest peak on the western side of the Chamonix Valley, Le Brévent (2525m) has tremendous views of the Mont Blanc massif, myriad hiking trails…

1. Torre dei Fromage

0.07 MILES

Next to the Porta Praetoria, this imposing tower is named not for the love of French cheese (fromage) but rather after the last descendent of the medieval…

2. Torre dei Balivi

0.09 MILES

This former 12th-century prison once formed a significant corner of Aosta's Roman wall.

5. Chiesa di Sant'Orso

0.16 MILES

This intriguing church is part of a still-operating monastery. The church dates back to the 10th century but was altered on several occasions, notably in…

6. Cattedrale Santa Maria Assunta

0.22 MILES

The neoclassical facade of Aosta's cathedral belies the impressive Gothic interior. Inside, the carved 15th-century walnut-wood choir stalls are…

7. Criptoportico Forense

0.24 MILES

What remains of the city's Augustan forum mostly lies beneath the 'modern' piazza, although you can visit its colonnaded underground walkway (known as a…

8. Arco di Augusto

0.29 MILES

This squat and rather austere triumphal arch was built in 25BC.