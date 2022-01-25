There are castles and then there’s Ischia’s Castello Aragonese, a veritable fort-city set on its own craggy islet, looking like a cross between Harry…
Gulf of Naples Islands
Tossed like colourful dice into the beautiful blue Bay of Naples, the islands of the Amalfi Coast are justifiably famous and sought out. They are surprisingly diverse as well. Procida, Ischia and Capri vary not just in ambience and landscape but also in their sights, activities and size. Pretty Procida is the smallest of the trio; tiny, tranquil and unspoiled, and possible to explore in just a few hours. The fashionable flipside is Capri, with its celebrity circuit of experiences, sights and shops; plan your day (and your footwear) with care, especially if you’re hoping to hike. Ischia is the largest island, with natural spas, botanical gardens, hidden coves and exceptional dining. If that all sounds too challenging, make a beeline for the beaches – they are the Bay of Naples’ best.
Explore Gulf of Naples Islands
- Castello Aragonese
- Villa Jovis
- Seggiovia del Monte Solaro
- VVilla Lysis
- LLa Mortella
- VVilla San Michele di Axel Munthe
- CChiesa di San Michele
- BBagni di Tiberio
- Grotta Azzurra
