Golfo dei Poeti
Back when Cinque Terre was but a collection of remote hardscrabble fishing villages, the Golfo dei Poeti (Gulf of Poets) was already drawing an it-crowd. Renamed for the English poets Lord Byron and Percy Bysshe Shelley, who escaped here in the 1820s, its natural beauty had inspired writers and artists as far back as Petrarch and Dante.
The port of La Spezia, Italy's largest naval base, is the main town and makes for a nicely urban, if supremely easygoing, base. Around each side of the bay, mountains loom on the horizon and cliffs plummet into the sea, and there's a deliciously remote feeling to the many forest-fringed sandy coves. Bumping up against Tuscany, there are the ridiculously beautiful, discrete resort towns of Lerici, San Terenzo and Tellaro, while at the other end sits the historic sentinel village of Porto Venere. Each has its own charm, but all share the evocative vertiginous tumble of pastel houses.
Explore Golfo dei Poeti
- GGrotta di Byron
At the end of the quay, a Cinque Terre panorama unfolds from the rocky terraces of a cave formerly known as Grotta Arpaia. Lord Byron once swam across the…
- CChiesa di San Pietro
This stunning wind- and wave-lashed church, built in 1198 in Gothic style, stands on the ruins of a 5th-century palaeo-Christian church, with its extant…
- PPalmaria
The largest island of the Italian Riviera is largely undeveloped (it's home to around 50 residents) and lies just a short ferry ride from Porto Venere…
- CCastello di San Giorgio
An assortment of local archaeological artefacts from prehistoric to medieval times are displayed at the city's hilltop fortifications. You'll see finely…
- MMuseo Tecnico Navale della Spezia
Maritime lovers shouldn't miss the world's oldest naval museum, which is reached via a narrow bridge a few blocks southwest of Parco Salvador Allende. The…
- PPortesone
On a walking track just above Tellaro stands the ruins of Portesone, a former rural village that was abandoned in the 1600s (allegedly owing to a plague…
- CCastello di Lerici
On a promontory high above the shoreline, Lerici's castle has played a pivotal role protecting the city since the Middle Ages. Rebuilt various times over…
- SSpiaggie di San Giorgio
Hidden behind the Castello di Lerici are a series of wild cliff-backed beaches extending along the southern shoreline. Reach the first by heading through…
- FFiascherino Beach
Around 1km north of Tellaro, Fiascherino is not one beach, but two pretty stretches of sandy shoreline separated by a small promontory. The beaches lie…
