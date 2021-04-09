Eat
L'Argine a Vencò
After several years running the acclaimed restaurant Venissa in Venice, Antonia Klugmann decided to pursue her own culinary vision at this off-the-beaten…
Equidistant from the Austrian Alps and the Adriatic Sea, Il Collio has a sunny, breezy microclimate that conspires with the marlstone soil to produce grapes of astonishing fragrance and minerality, which yield some of the finest white wines in Italy recognised by a DOC accreditation. With its idyllic vine-draped hillsides, excellent restaurants and smart farmhouse accommodation it is a superb place to kick back and relax.
Il Collio's rolling hills are set on the western edge of the Isonzo river, 12km west of Gorizia. The region straddles the border with Slovenia, although the Italian part focuses on the charming hamlets of San Floriano del Collio, Cormòns and Dolegna del Collio.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Il Collio.
A famous family-run inn, with border-crossing dishes and ingredients – rabbit, boar, flowers and berries – that bring the landscape to the plate in a very…
The Felluga family are Friulian wine royalty and their cosy 19th-century osteria looks out over the plantings. Feast on tripe on Thursdays, salt cod on…
Beautiful seafood dishes (using produce from nearby Grado) are a surprise here but there's also a good range of bold-flavoured, prettily plated risottos,…
Come here for well-prepared Friulian standards in an hold farmhouse. On warmer days, a terrace table makes for a wonderful lunch spot with views over the…