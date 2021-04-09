Equidistant from the Austrian Alps and the Adriatic Sea, Il Collio has a sunny, breezy microclimate that conspires with the marlstone soil to produce grapes of astonishing fragrance and minerality, which yield some of the finest white wines in Italy recognised by a DOC accreditation. With its idyllic vine-draped hillsides, excellent restaurants and smart farmhouse accommodation it is a superb place to kick back and relax.

Il Collio's rolling hills are set on the western edge of the Isonzo river, 12km west of Gorizia. The region straddles the border with Slovenia, although the Italian part focuses on the charming hamlets of San Floriano del Collio, Cormòns and Dolegna del Collio.