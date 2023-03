The breathtaking war memorial of Redipuglia is the largest commemorative shrine in Italy and one of the largest in the world. Designed by Giovanni Greppi in the 1930s its step-like structure host the remains of 39,857 identified soldiers whose name plaques adorn the 22 steps, while at the summit a votive chapel commemorates 60,330 unknown soldiers. Every year on 4th November a remembrance service is held here.