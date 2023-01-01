Musei Provinciali di Borgo Castello

Below the castle in three adjacent building (Casa Domberg, Tasso and Formentini) are the provincial museums of Gorizia. The most interesting is the Museo della Grande Guerra, in which the tragic history of the WWI Italian-Austrian front is explored, including a to-scale recreation of a trench, along with a room dedicated to the much-loved general, Armando Diaz. Next door, the Museo della Moda e delle Arti Applicate displays 19th- and early-20th-century textiles, including some fine examples of Gorizian lace.