Kostanjevica Monastery

On a 143m hill south of the train station (signed 'Grobnica Bourboni'), this monastery was founded by the Capuchin Franciscans in the early 17th century and has a library with 10,000 volumes and 30 incunabula. In the crypt of the Church of the Annunciation is the Tomb of the Bourbons, which contains the mortal remains of the last members of the French house of Bourbon. This includes Charles X (1757–1836), who died of cholera while on holiday in Gorizia and was buried here.