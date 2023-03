Gorizia's main sight is its castle; perched atop a knoll-like hill it has served as a fortress, barracks and prison. It has some convincing recreations and a fine wood-panelled great hall, and the panoramic views from the windows are impressive, taking in the gentle slopes of the Collio and the winding Isonzo river. The castle is a popular venue for cultural initiatives and often hosts exhibitions and re-enactments.