Ferrara's art gallery, housed on the 1st floor of the late-15th-century Palazzo dei Diamanti, is the perfect spot to contemplate the genius of the 16th- to 17th-century ‘Ferrara school’, spearheaded by artists with odd nicknames such as Guercino (the squinter) and Il Maestro degli Occhi Spalancati (master of the wide-open eyes). Free audio guides enhance the experience.