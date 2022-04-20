Ferrara

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Castello Estense in Ferrara.

Overview

A heavyweight Renaissance art city peppered with colossal palaces and still ringed by its intact medieval walls, Ferrara jumps out at you like an absconded Casanova (he once stayed here) on the route between Bologna and Venice. But, like any city situated in close proximity to La Serenissima ('The Most Serene' Venetian Republic), it is serially overlooked, despite its Unesco World Heritage status. As a result, Venice avoiders will find Ferrara's bike-friendly streets and frozen-in-time palazzi relatively unexplored and deliciously tranquil.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Castello Estense or castello di San Michele in Ferrara - Italy

    Castello Estense

    Ferrara

    Complete with moat and drawbridge, Ferrara's towering castle was commissioned by Nicolò II d'Este in 1385. Initially it was intended to protect him and…

  • Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    Ferrara

    Housed within what is arguably Ferrara's most beautifully preserved palace – the 1505 Palazzo Costabili – the city's national archaeological museum is…

  • Palazzo Schifanoia

    Palazzo Schifanoia

    Ferrara

    Dating to 1385, the Este's 14th-century pleasure palace suffered significant earthquake damage in May 2012 and the museum will be shuttered until 2020 for…

  • Palazzo dei Diamanti

    Palazzo dei Diamanti

    Ferrara

    Named after the spiky diamond-shaped ashlar stones on its facade, the late-15th-century 'diamond palace' was built for Sigismondo d'Este. It houses…

  • Palazzo Massari

    Palazzo Massari

    Ferrara

    This early Renaissance palace houses three museums: the Museo Giovanni Boldini, dedicated solely to Ferrara-born Giovanni Boldini; the Museo dell…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Ferrara

    The outstanding feature of the pink-and-white 12th-century cathedral is its three-tiered marble facade combining Romanesque and Gothic styles on the lower…

  • Palazzo Municipale

    Palazzo Municipale

    Ferrara

    Linked to the castle by an elevated passageway, the 13th-century crenellated Palazzo Municipale was the Este family home until they moved next door to the…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Ferrara

Castello Estense towers over central Ferrara

Art

Cuisine, cars and culture: nine reasons to visit Emilia-Romagna

Mar 27, 2018 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ferrara with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Ferrara