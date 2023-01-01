This early Renaissance palace houses three museums: the Museo Giovanni Boldini, dedicated solely to Ferrara-born Giovanni Boldini; the Museo dell'Ottocento, focusing on 19th-century art; and the Museo d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea Filippo de Pisis, half of which is devoted to its namesake modern Ferraranese painter. Unfortunately, due to damage sustained during Emilia-Romagna's 2012 earthquake, the palace will remain closed through to 2023. In the meantime, many of Boldini's and de Pisis' works are on display at the Castello Estense.
Palazzo Massari
Ferrara
